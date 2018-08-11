Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dedryck Boyata, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Hampden, Motherwell, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sevilla have joined the race for £10m-rated Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata.(Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has hailed the backing of Dave King and the Ibrox board for helping his bid to re-establish Rangers as a force. (Scottish Sun)

Mark Warburton has warned Rangers boss Steven Gerrard against the dangers of bring sucked into the black hole of Scottish football paranoia. (Daily Record)

Queen's Park have told the SFA they want £6m in return for agreeing to sell them Hampden. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Dedryck Boyata is yet to play for Celtic after returning to training after the World Cup

Dedryck Boyata is a doubt for Celtic's double-header with Hearts and AEK Athens, with the Belgian missing training after complaining of a back injury. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has told Hibs not to waste their time making a bid for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell - because the Steelmen don't need the cash. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants to make Lassana Coulibaly a permanent signing. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Emerson Hyndman insists he hasn't joined Hibs to fill John McGinn's shoes. (Scottish Sun)

Don Cowie has quit Hearts to join Ross County on a three-year deal. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Nicolai Brock-Madsen has revealed former Dundee and Aberdeen star Greg Stewart sold him on a move to St Mirren. (Daily Record, print edition)

Neil McCann insists there is "nothing happening" in relation to a deal bringing Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland to Dundee. (The Herald, print edition)

Kilmarnock striker Lee Erwin is set to make a shock move to Iran. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Livingston player-manager Kenny Miller believes their home form will be the key to their survival hopes as the Tony Macaroni Arena prepares to host its first top-flight game in 12 years. (Edinburgh Evening News)

AEK Athens boss Marinos Ouzounidos has urged their fans to pack out the stadium and give Celtic "Hell" on Saturday. (Daily Record, print edition)