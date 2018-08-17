Annan Athletic v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Scottish League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Peterhead
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Elgin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Queen's Park
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Edinburgh City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Berwick
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|9
|Stirling
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|10
|Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
