Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Stirling
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde22005056
2Peterhead21105144
3Annan Athletic21103214
4Elgin21102114
5Queen's Park21102114
6Edinburgh City21014133
7Berwick21011103
8Cowdenbeath200214-30
9Stirling200204-40
10Albion200208-80
View full Scottish League Two table

