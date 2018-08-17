Montrose v Brechin City
-
- From the section Scottish League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Airdrieonians
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Forfar
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Dumbarton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Brechin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|8
|Montrose
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|9
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|10
|East Fife
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
