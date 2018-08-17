Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00East Fife
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22007166
2Raith Rovers21103124
3Airdrieonians21013213
4Forfar21013303
5Dumbarton21012203
6Brechin21011103
7Stenhousemuir210112-13
8Montrose210114-33
9Stranraer201124-21
10East Fife200203-30
