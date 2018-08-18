Solihull Moors v Sutton United
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Gateshead
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Sutton United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|4
|Halifax
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|9
|5
|Chesterfield
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|6
|Solihull Moors
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|7
|Fylde
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|8
|Barrow
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|7
|9
|Harrogate
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|5
|2
|6
|10
|Leyton Orient
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|5
|1
|6
|11
|Eastleigh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|6
|12
|Boreham Wood
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|5
|13
|Dover
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|14
|Salford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|15
|Ebbsfleet
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|16
|Maidstone United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|17
|Aldershot
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|18
|Hartlepool
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|19
|Bromley
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|20
|Barnet
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|21
|Braintree
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|22
|Havant & Waterlooville
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|23
|Dag & Red
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|24
|Maidenhead United
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|1
