National League
Barnet15:00Ebbsfleet
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Ebbsfleet United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham431060610
2Gateshead431084410
3Sutton United431063310
4Halifax43018269
5Chesterfield43017349
6Solihull Moors43015419
7Fylde42206338
8Barrow42118627
9Harrogate41307526
10Leyton Orient41306516
11Eastleigh42024406
12Boreham Wood412124-25
13Dover411278-14
14Salford411256-14
15Ebbsfleet411223-14
16Maidstone United411247-34
17Aldershot411225-34
18Hartlepool403145-13
19Bromley402246-22
20Barnet402225-32
21Braintree402225-32
22Havant & Waterlooville402248-42
23Dag & Red401347-31
24Maidenhead United401338-51
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired