Sam Ricketts was appointed Wrexham manager in May

National League: Eastleigh v Wrexham Venue: Ten Acres Date: Saturday, 18 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Sport website

National League leaders Wrexham will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Eastleigh on Saturday.

The Dragons have made their joint best-ever start to a National League season in what is their 11th season in the fifth tier.

Sam Ricketts' side are yet to concede a goal this season.

Eastleigh are 11th in the table, having won two and lost two of their opening four games of the season.