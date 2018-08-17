Chelsea v Arsenal

Eden Hazard assisted Chelsea's third goal at Huddersfield after coming on as a substitute

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea star Eden Hazard may return to the starting line-up after impressing as a substitute at Huddersfield.

Either Willian or Pedro will make way if Hazard is used in a wide role, while an alternative option would be to deploy the Belgian as a false nine and drop out-of-form striker Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal could return from a knee problem.

He may replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is out for at least six weeks after fracturing his fibula.

Full-backs Sead Kolasinac and Carl Jenkinson remain sidelined, but goalkeeper Petr Cech is expected to keep his starting spot.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: The fixture computer could hardly have been less kind to Unai Emery as he starts the task of revitalising Arsenal. Having lost to Manchester City they face a trip to Chelsea - where they have scored only once on their last six league and cup visits.

"Our players need to improve in the biggest games" said Emery in his press conference on Thursday. "Tell us something we didn't know", the Arsenal fans might have been thinking.

Last season Arsenal took only six points from the 10 league games against the top five, winning only once - just not good enough.

Chelsea looked accomplished in their win at Huddersfield last weekend, and with Mateo Kovacic to throw into the mix they shouldn't be short of midfield creativity. However, getting Alvaro Morata to up his goal-rate continues to be a priority.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "We need to keep our personality, our mentality. Against [Manchester] City, the team kept their ideas, kept their spirit in the game for the full 90 minutes even when we were losing.

"That was a good thing... I want us to continue with this work and to be competitive for 90 minutes, but with a better performance both individually and collectively."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

While the Gunners struggled against Manchester City, Chelsea were comfortable winners against Huddersfield, which was a great start for them.

This is an important game for both teams, just for the fact that, if Chelsea win, they will go six points ahead of Arsenal in the race for the top four.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer Tom Grennan

Defeat would see Arsenal lose their opening two league games for the first time since 1992, when they were beaten by Norwich then Blackburn

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won five of their last six home league games against Arsenal, with the exception last season's goalless draw.

Arsenal have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have kept clean sheets in their last two league and cup games at Stamford Bridge. They have not recorded three successive shut-outs there since 1924.

Chelsea

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri lost just four of his 57 home league games in charge of Napoli (W43, D10).

Chelsea's 3-0 win at Huddersfield was their biggest victory in their first league game under a new boss since 2008, when Luiz Felipe Scolari oversaw a 4-0 win against Portsmouth.

Alvaro Morata has scored only one goal in 15 Premier League appearances since Boxing Day.

Jorginho could become the fourth player to score in his first two Premier League appearances for Chelsea, following in the footsteps of Adrian Mutu, Deco and Diego Costa.

Olivier Giroud could become only the second player to score Premier League goals for both sides in this fixture, after Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal