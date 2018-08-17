Everton v Southampton

Richarlison scored with his first two shots on his Everton debut

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Richarlison, who scored twice on his debut against Wolves, is expected to be fit after being taken off because of cramp in that match.

Phil Jagielka begins a three-game ban and could be replaced by £28.5m summer signing Yerry Mina, while Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma is also available.

Mohamed Elyounoussi is a doubt for Southampton with a tight hamstring picked up against Burnley.

Scottish midfielder Stuart Armstrong has recovered from a knock.

Striker Danny Ings featured as a substitute last weekend and could start his first game for Saints.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Everton fans were understandably enthused with what they saw in Marco Silva's first game in charge, with the Toffees showing positivity and purpose even after going down to 10 men.

Throw Richarlison's impressive debut and the rest of their summer transfer business into the mix and there's likely to be a level of optimism that hasn't been felt around Goodison Park for quite a while.

Southampton were disorganised and disjointed to start off with in their season opener, but looked much better after Mark Hughes made changes to both formation and personnel.

The introduction of Danny Ings was a major factor in their improvement and having only just left Liverpool he could well make his first Saints start on Merseyside.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "[Everton] have made a big investment in the team and the manager so it may be now is the best time to play them given the changes they've undertaken.

"Games at Goodison are always difficult for opposition teams."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Everton fans will appreciate the football that new boss Marco Silva tries to play and there will be a great atmosphere for his first home game in charge - there always is at Goodison Park, no matter how good the team are.

Prediction: 2-0

Southampton have won just one Premier League game away to Everton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against Southampton, winning nine and drawing four.

Saints have scored just seven goals during that run, failing to score more than once.

Southampton's 2-0 win at Goodison Park in November 1997 is their only victory in 19 Premier League games there.

However, Everton have won only one of their last five Premier League encounters with Saints (D2, L2).

Everton

Everton have won four and drawn three of their last eight home league games - their only loss coming against Manchester City in March.

The Toffees had the seventh best home record in the Premier League last season, wining 10 of 19 games.

Marco Silva won six of his first seven Premier League home games with Hull. However, he has registered just three further victories in 14 subsequent home games with Hull and Watford (D4, L7).

Richarlison scored with both of his shots on his Everton debut against Wolves, having failed to net with his last 53 attempts for Watford in the Premier League.

Everton are aiming to go unbeaten in their opening two Premier League games for a sixth successive campaign.

However, the Toffees have won their first home match just twice in 10 seasons.

Southampton