Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves winger Adama Traore completed 267 dribbles in the Championship last season - 132 more than any other player

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will again be without Japanese forward Shinji Okazaki, who only recently resumed training after a post-World Cup break.

Midfielder Matty James is out with a Achilles injury, while new signing Caglar Soyuncu is not match fit.

Wolves could hand a debut to club-record signing Adama Traore, but Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker will not be included.

Winger Ivan Cavaleiro remains sidelined by a troublesome back issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: With Jamie Vardy having signed a new contract, Harry Maguire about to, and a fresh new feel to the squad, all should be well in Leicester's world - shouldn't it?

Even in defeat at Manchester United last week there were signs that they're set for a decent season, with or without Claude Puel. Another loss in this one would only increase the chatter about his future, whether that's equitable or not.

I think the Foxes will secure another top-half finish, and that Wolves won't be far behind.

They've already served up one entertaining game on their Premier League return, and I can foresee something similar here.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on his future: "I will be happy for my successor, he will have a good squad.

"My job is to build something with Leicester to continue to develop this club. Our work since the beginning of pre-season is interesting for the future."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "Honestly, we believe there is no big change [going from the Championship to Premier League]. But we have to think about ourselves and prove to ourselves that we deserve to be here.

"Our routines are the same. But we have to be better than we were last season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester lost to Manchester United in their opening game but they put in a decent performance.

Wolves came from behind twice to draw with Everton last week and this is another big test for them. I'm expecting the Foxes to make a lot of chances.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Tom Grennan.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has scored seven league goals from outside the penalty box since the start of last season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is only the third Premier League meeting between Leicester and Wolves and the first since a 0-0 draw in February 2004 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester haven't beaten Wolves in the top flight since a 5-1 win at Filbert Street in December 1983 - Gary Lineker was among the scorers for the Foxes.

Wolves' last top-flight win at Leicester was a 2-1 victory in December 1971.

The Foxes have only won three of the last 14 league and cup meetings between the clubs (D7, L4).

The last meeting between the sides, in January 2013, ended in a 2-1 victory for Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester's first home game last season was also against a newly-promoted side - they beat Brighton 2-0.

The Foxes have only recorded one victory in their last eight Premier League games (D1, L6).

They've also won just one of their last seven top-flight home games (D4, L2). That was May's 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

Leicester could lose their opening two Premier League games for just the third time, after 1994-95 and 2001-02. They were relegated in both of those seasons.

Jamie Vardy's next home goal with be his 50th at the King Power Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers