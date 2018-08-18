League Two
Grimsby13:00Lincoln City
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 24Davis
  • 25Whitmore
  • 6Collins
  • 12Famewo
  • 15Clifton
  • 7Hessenthaler
  • 4Welsh
  • 16Woolford
  • 9Hooper
  • 11Cook

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 14Robles
  • 18Vernam
  • 20Wright
  • 21Rose
  • 23Russell
  • 39Thomas

Lincoln City

  • 1Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 16Bostwick
  • 5Shackell
  • 14Toffolo
  • 8Frecklington
  • 4O'Connor
  • 26Anderson
  • 17McCartan
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 29Akinde

Substitutes

  • 6Wharton
  • 7Pett
  • 9Rhead
  • 10Green
  • 12Chapman
  • 15Wilson
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter22005146
2Lincoln City22005146
3MK Dons22003126
4Yeovil31116334
5Forest Green21105234
6Mansfield21105234
7Stevenage21105324
8Colchester21102024
9Tranmere21103214
10Crewe21016153
11Port Vale21013213
12Bury21011103
13Grimsby210134-13
14Crawley210123-13
15Swindon210146-23
16Cambridge210135-23
17Newport210113-23
18Northampton201123-11
19Oldham201123-11
20Carlisle201135-21
21Notts County301227-51
22Cheltenham200202-20
23Macclesfield200225-30
24Morecambe200208-80
View full League Two table

