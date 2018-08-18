Grimsby Town v Lincoln City
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 24Davis
- 25Whitmore
- 6Collins
- 12Famewo
- 15Clifton
- 7Hessenthaler
- 4Welsh
- 16Woolford
- 9Hooper
- 11Cook
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 14Robles
- 18Vernam
- 20Wright
- 21Rose
- 23Russell
- 39Thomas
Lincoln City
- 1Vickers
- 23Eardley
- 16Bostwick
- 5Shackell
- 14Toffolo
- 8Frecklington
- 4O'Connor
- 26Anderson
- 17McCartan
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 29Akinde
Substitutes
- 6Wharton
- 7Pett
- 9Rhead
- 10Green
- 12Chapman
- 15Wilson
- 21Smith
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match report to follow.