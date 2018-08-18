League Two
Cheltenham15:00Carlisle
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Carlisle United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter22005146
2Lincoln City22005146
3MK Dons22003126
4Yeovil31116334
5Forest Green21105234
6Mansfield21105234
7Stevenage21105324
8Colchester21102024
9Tranmere21103214
10Crewe21016153
11Port Vale21013213
12Bury21011103
13Grimsby210134-13
14Crawley210123-13
15Swindon210146-23
16Cambridge210135-23
17Newport210113-23
18Northampton201123-11
19Oldham201123-11
20Carlisle201135-21
21Notts County301227-51
22Cheltenham200202-20
23Macclesfield200225-30
24Morecambe200208-80
View full League Two table

