Exeter15:00Newport
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Newport County

David Pipe
David Pipe captained the Newport side who returned to the Football League with a playoff victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham

Exeter will aim to keep their 100 per cent start to the season going when they welcome Newport County.

Former County defender and Exeter boss Matt Taylor is hoping Nicky Law can return from a groin injury after sitting out in midweek.

Newport expect Wales internationals Andrew Crofts and Dvid Pipe to return for the visit to Exeter.

Newport are assessing the fitness of defender Mark O'Brien, but winger Robbie Wilmott (hamstring) remains out.

