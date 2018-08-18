League One
Barnsley15:00Wimbledon
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v AFC Wimbledon

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley22006066
2Doncaster22006246
3Peterborough22006246
4Gillingham22005146
5Portsmouth22003126
6Scunthorpe21103214
7Walsall21103214
8Sunderland21103214
9Wimbledon21101014
10Fleetwood21012113
11Charlton21013303
12Accrington210123-13
13Bradford210112-13
14Rochdale210135-23
15Southend201134-11
16Plymouth201123-11
17Blackpool201112-11
18Coventry201112-11
19Luton201112-11
20Wycombe201103-31
21Bristol Rovers200224-20
22Shrewsbury200213-20
23Burton200225-30
24Oxford Utd200206-60
View full League One table

Top Stories

