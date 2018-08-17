Championship
Millwall15:00Derby
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Derby County

Derby County manager Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard's Derby County suffered a 4-1 reverse at home to Leeds United last weekend
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Millwall manager Neil Harris is set to recall his regulars after making 10 changes for the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Lions have no fresh injury concerns as they seek a first win of the season, having started with two league draws and an EFL Cup victory via penalties.

Derby hope to bounce back from their 4-1 drubbing by Leeds, but skipper Curtis Davies (hamstring) remains absent.

Rams boss Frank Lampard should have Tom Huddlestone (groin) and David Nugent (foot) available after recent injuries.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won just two of their last 11 Championship meetings with Derby (D5 L4), failing to win either of their two matches last season (D1 L1) without scoring a single goal.
  • Derby have won just one of their last 11 trips to The Den in all competitions (D5 L5), a 5-1 hammering of the Lions in September 2013.
  • Derby were one of two teams the Lions failed to score against in the Championship last season, along with Fulham - Millwall attempted 26 shots without success against the Rams.
  • Since Lee Gregory put Millwall 2-0 up in the 37th minute against Middlesbrough on the opening day, the Lions have not mustered a single shot on target in the Championship.
  • Excluding play-offs, Derby's Tom Lawrence has found the net in three consecutive league matches (three goals scored), the best run of his career.
  • In only one previous season in their history have Millwall drawn their opening three league matches of a campaign - 1948-49 in the Third Division South.

Saturday 18th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough32106247
2Leeds22007256
3Aston Villa22006336
4Swansea22003126
5Nottm Forest31203215
6Brentford21106244
7Bolton21104314
8West Brom31116604
9Wigan21015503
10Preston21011103
11Derby210135-23
12Sheff Utd310236-33
13Rotherham210125-33
14Bristol City20203302
15Blackburn20202202
16Millwall20202202
17Norwich201156-11
18Sheff Wed201134-11
19Birmingham201123-11
20Ipswich201123-11
21Hull201124-21
22Stoke201124-21
23QPR200213-20
24Reading200213-20
