Championship
Hull15:00Blackburn
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins
Nigel Adkins' Hull were beaten by Aston Villa in their first home match of the season
Hull are aiming for their first league win of the season against Blackburn, following their victory over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.

Nigel Adkins' squad will be boosted by the return of defenders Angus Macdonald and Reece Burke.

Blackburn's Elliott Bennett and Derrick Williams will be pushing to return to Tony Mowbray's side following injury.

Striker Danny Graham should be fit for the game after being rested for the Rovers' 5-1 midweek win at Carlisle.

Match facts

  • Hull have won their last two matches against Blackburn, winning both away from home in February 2016 in the Championship and an FA Cup match in January 2018.
  • Blackburn have won one of their last seven visits to Hull in all competitions (D2 L4), a 2-1 victory in the Premier League in March 2009.
  • Hull have scored the first goal in both of their Championship games this season but have failed to win either (D1 L1).
  • Tony Mowbray has ended on the losing side in his last two league trips to the KCOM Stadium, losing both as Middlesbrough manager in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
  • Hull striker Frazier Campbell scored in his last league match against Sheffield Wednesday - however, he has failed to score in any of his last 10 Championship games at the KCOM Stadium.
  • Blackburn have drawn their opening two league games of a season for the first time since 1979-80 - they won promotion from the third tier at the end of that season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough32106247
2Leeds22007256
3Aston Villa22006336
4Swansea22003126
5Nottm Forest31203215
6Brentford21106244
7Bolton21104314
8West Brom31116604
9Wigan21015503
10Preston21011103
11Derby210135-23
12Sheff Utd310236-33
13Rotherham210125-33
14Bristol City20203302
15Blackburn20202202
16Millwall20202202
17Norwich201156-11
18Sheff Wed201134-11
19Birmingham201123-11
20Ipswich201123-11
21Hull201124-21
22Stoke201124-21
23QPR200213-20
24Reading200213-20
View full Championship table

