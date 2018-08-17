Sheffield United v Norwich City

From the section

Norwich City are in their third consecutive season in the Championship

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is monitoring several players, including midfielder Mark Duffy, after an illness bug hit the squad.

Forward David McGoldrick continues to be assessed following a dead leg.

Having made changes for Tuesday's League Cup win over Stevenage, Norwich boss Daniel Farke is expected to recall Tim Krul and Jordan Rhodes.

Defender Jamal Lewis has recovered from a dead leg, while midfielder Ben Godfrey hopes to retain his place.

Match facts