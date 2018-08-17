Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in the Championship this season, with five points from three matches

Wigan Athletic could be back to full strength for the visit of Nottingham Forest after their 3-1 EFL Cup defeat at Rotherham in midweek.

Nathan Byrne may play his first game this season after the Latics made eight changes in their midweek defeat.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka also named a much-changed side in their penalty-shootout EFL Cup win over Bury.

Sam Byram, on loan from West Ham, could retain his place in the starting line-up following their victory.

Match facts