Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Wigan Athletic could be back to full strength for the visit of Nottingham Forest after their 3-1 EFL Cup defeat at Rotherham in midweek.
Nathan Byrne may play his first game this season after the Latics made eight changes in their midweek defeat.
Forest boss Aitor Karanka also named a much-changed side in their penalty-shootout EFL Cup win over Bury.
Sam Byram, on loan from West Ham, could retain his place in the starting line-up following their victory.
Match facts
- Wigan have never lost at home against Nottingham Forest in any competition (W2 D4).
- Nottingham Forest have failed to score in their last three matches at the DW Stadium in all competitions, last doing so in a 2-1 defeat in August 2013.
- Wigan midfielder Nick Powell has been involved in five of the Latics' last six league goals (2 goals, 3 assists).
- Aitor Karanka has never lost a Championship game against Wigan (P3 W1 D2 L0).
- Wigan manager Paul Cook has ended on the losing side in just two of his last 30 home league matches as a manager (W19 D9).
- Since a 5-2 win at QPR in February, Nottingham Forest have collected just three points from seven away league matches (P7 W0 D3 L4), scoring four goals.