Championship
Ipswich15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish, who is in talks over a new contract, has helped Aston Villa make a 100% start to the Championship season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Aston Villa will look to continue their 100% start to the season against an Ipswich side still waiting for their first competitive win under new boss Paul Hurst.

Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards is set to return after missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by League Two side Exeter.

Villa, who made nine changes for their cup win at Yeovil, have no new injury concerns for the trip to Portman Road.

Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis (both groin) are unlikely to be involved.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are winless in their last nine home league games against Aston Villa (D4 L5) since a 3-0 win in the top-flight in September 1984.
  • Aston Villa have won nine of their last 12 matches against Ipswich in all competitions (D2 L1), winning both matches last season in the Championship.
  • Ipswich have scored just nine goals in their last 19 league matches against Aston Villa, failing to score in any of their last three league games against them at Portman Road.
  • Steve Bruce has won his last four visits to Portman Road in all competitions, with those victories coming with three different clubs (Wigan, Hull and Aston Villa).
  • Ipswich have lost 19 of their last 22 league matches when they have conceded first (W1 D2).
  • Aston Villa have not won their opening three league matches of a season since the 1962-63 campaign, when they were in the top flight.

Saturday 18th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough32106247
2Leeds22007256
3Aston Villa22006336
4Swansea22003126
5Nottm Forest31203215
6Brentford21106244
7Bolton21104314
8West Brom31116604
9Wigan21015503
10Preston21011103
11Derby210135-23
12Sheff Utd310236-33
13Rotherham210125-33
14Bristol City20203302
15Blackburn20202202
16Millwall20202202
17Norwich201156-11
18Sheff Wed201134-11
19Birmingham201123-11
20Ipswich201123-11
21Hull201124-21
22Stoke201124-21
23QPR200213-20
24Reading200213-20
View full Championship table

