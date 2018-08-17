Leeds United v Rotherham United

Patrick Bamford scored his first Leeds goal in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Bolton

Leeds are likely to revert to the XI that started in their 4-1 win at Derby after making eight changes against Bolton in the Carabao Cup midweek.

Adam Forshaw (foot) and Stuart Dallas (thigh) are both still out.

Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor could return to league action after more than a year out with cruciate ligament damage, having scored twice in Tuesday's League Cup win over Wigan.

Michael Ihiekwe (illness) and Darren Potter (Achilles) continue to miss out.

Match facts