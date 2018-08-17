Bristol City v Middlesbrough
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson is dealing with a defensive injury crisis.
Nathan Baker, Bailey Wright, Taylor Moore and Jens Hegeler are all out, while keeper Frank Fielding and Hakeeb Adelakun remain long-term absentees.
Dael Fry was the only Boro player to retain his place for the Carabao Cup as boss Tony Pulis made 10 changes. Fry picked up an ankle knock but is fit.
Aden Flint is poised to face his former employers after joining Boro for a reported £7m in the summer.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won their past three league matches against Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate, triumphing 2-1 thanks to goals from Joe Bryan and Jamie Paterson in 2017-18.
- Middlesbrough's victory over Bristol City at the Riverside last season is their only win in Boro's past seven Championship games against the Robins (D1 L5).
- Bristol City are winless in six league matches (D4 L2), their worst spell since a run of seven without a victory in March 2017.
- Tony Pulis has won three of his four managerial visits to Ashton Gate in all competitions, losing the other in October 2007 as Stoke manager - current Robins boss Lee Johnson featured for Bristol City that day, while they were managed at the time by his father Gary.
- Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann has scored in each of his past two league games (two goals) - the Austrian has never scored in three consecutive league games in English football.
- Only two of the past 18 shots on target Middlesbrough have faced in the Championship (including play-offs) have been scored - the first two they faced this season against Millwall.