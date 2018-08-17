West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Jay Rodriguez scored twice in West Brom's 4-3 win at Norwich on 11 August

Oliver Burke is pushing to start for West Bromwich Albion after scoring his first goal for the Baggies in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Luton Town.

Allan Nyom's loan exit to Leganes may mean Craig Dawson returns in defence.

QPR have lost their first two league games and are one of two Championship teams still without any points.

Conor Washington and Pawel Wszolek could keep their spots after Rangers' cup win over Peterborough, but new signing Angel Rangel will not play.

Match facts