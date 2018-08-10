BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Leicester: Man Utd penalty was 'harsh' - Puel

Man Utd penalty was 'harsh' - Puel

Leicester City manager Claude Puel feels the penalty awarded against his side was harsh after the Foxes lost their opening game of the season 2-1 at Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT:Man Utd 2-1 Leicester

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Man Utd penalty was 'harsh' - Puel

Video

Shaw's performance 'very complete' - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Reaching 100 points is 'magnificent' - Guardiola

Video

Too late to cure my football addiction - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Chelsea's approach wasn't good enough - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Champions League qualification massive success - Klopp

Video

Carvalhal blames poor start to season for Swans' relegation

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Mourinho: 81 points is a significant improvement

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Pochettino 'relieved' after 'exciting' 5-4 win

Video

Watch Allardyce's last interview as Everton boss

  • From the section Everton
Video

West Ham have plenty to build on - Moyes

Video

Lambert uncertain over Stoke future

  • From the section Stoke

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired