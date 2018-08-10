BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Leicester: Luke Shaw's performance 'very complete' - Jose Mourinho
Shaw's performance 'very complete' - Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Jose Mourinho praises Luke Shaw, calling his performance 'very complete', after the left-back scored his first senior goal in Manchester United's 2-1 over Leicester.
MATCH REPORT:Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
Premier League manager reaction
