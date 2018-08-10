Sam Byram: West Ham defender joins Nottingham Forest on loan

From the section

Sam Byram made five Premier League appearances for West Ham last season

Championship side Nottingham Forest have signed West Ham defender Sam Byram on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old right-back started just two Premier League games for the Hammers last season as he made 10 appearances in all competitions.

Byram started his career at Leeds United, scoring 10 goals 143 appearances before moving to West Ham in January 2016.

He has featured a total of 36 times since his switch to east London.

