BBC Sport - Brighton's Matt Ryan and Bruno react to crazy 'new' Premier League rules
'I'd have to saw my leg off' - What if the Premier League had crazy new rules?
- From the section Football
Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan and captain Bruno ponder some crazy 'new' rules ahead of the new Premier League season.
WATCH MORE: The World Cup stars about to light up the Premier League once again
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired