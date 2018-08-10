Hearts out to recreate season high and defeat Celtic - John Souttar

Harry Cochrane and Kyle Lafferty celebrate during last year's 4-0 win over Celtic

John Souttar hopes Hearts can recreate their "high point" of last season and defeat Celtic.

The Edinburgh club halted the Glasgow side's 69-game domestic unbeaten run in December with a 4-0 victory at Tynecastle.

Craig Levein's men have only lost at home once since then and Souttar is out to repeat the feat on Saturday.

"It was a tough season from a lot of aspects and that was one of the positives," said the Hearts defender.

"It gave the fans a good day but this year we need to make sure that, instead of a one-off, there are a lot more days like that."

Celtic are the only visiting team to have won in 18 games at Tynecastle since the new main stand was opened in November last year with a 3-1 victory in May.

However, with Hearts having scored 10 goals in two games already this season at home, confidence is high.

"At Tynecastle, we fancy ourselves against anyone," Souttar added.

"If we start well and the crowd get behind us, we're at a place now since the new stand where we are confident against anyone.

"We know if we play well and the crowd are behind us, we've got a great chance."