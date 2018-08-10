Match ends, Marseille 4, Toulouse 0.
Dimitri Payet: Marseille midfielder scores first VAR penalty in Ligue 1
-
- From the section European Football
Dimitri Payet was the beneficiary as VAR was used for the first time in French football in Marseille's opening-day win over Toulouse.
The former West Ham midfielder scored twice, including a penalty courtesy of VAR, during a comfortable Ligue 1 victory at the Orange Velodrome.
Payet, who missed France's World Cup triumph through injury, scored from the spot on the stroke of half-time.
Referee Ruddy Buquet had initially signalled a corner off Kelvin Amian.
However, after a VAR consultation, the official awarded a penalty after deciding a header from Valere Germain had come off the arms of the Toulouse defender.
The 31-year-old then doubled the hosts' advantage just after the hour mark, before Germain added a third in the 89th minute, and Florent Thauvin completed the scoring in injury time.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 2H Sakai
- 4Kamara
- 19Dias
- 18AmaviBooked at 46mins
- 27LopezSubstituted forSerticat 77'minutes
- 8Sanson
- 14N'JieSubstituted forSarrat 56'minutes
- 10PayetSubstituted forThauvinat 83'minutes
- 5Ocampos
- 28Germain
Substitutes
- 11Mitroglou
- 17Sarr
- 22Sertic
- 24Khaoui
- 25Hubocan
- 26Thauvin
- 40Escales
Toulouse
- 30Reynet
- 13Michelin
- 2AmianBooked at 44mins
- 6JullienBooked at 11mins
- 29Moubandje
- 17SangaréBooked at 55mins
- 15Bostock
- 14DosseviSubstituted forJeanat 65'minutes
- 22Garcia AlonsoSubstituted forSanogoat 65'minutes
- 7Gradel
- 10Leya Iseka
Substitutes
- 1Goicoechea
- 4Cahuzac
- 8Jean
- 9Sanogo
- 12Sylla
- 18Fortes
- 33Todibo
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
- Attendance:
- 60,756
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 4, Toulouse 0.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 4, Toulouse 0. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Amavi with a cross.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clement Michelin (Toulouse).
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 3, Toulouse 0. Valère Germain (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Sanson with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Florian Thauvin replaces Dimitri Payet.
Attempt missed. Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Amavi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Payet following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Grégory Sertic replaces Maxime Lopez.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kelvin Amian.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Bostock (Toulouse).
Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a through ball.
Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christopher Jullien (Toulouse).
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).
Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Bostock (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Corentin Jean.
Attempt saved. Max Gradel (Toulouse) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Corentin Jean (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Yaya Sanogo replaces Manu García.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Corentin Jean replaces Mathieu Dossevi.
Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu García (Toulouse).
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Valère Germain.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).
François Moubandje (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 2, Toulouse 0. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos.
Attempt saved. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Clement Michelin.