Dimitri Payet: Marseille midfielder scores first VAR penalty in Ligue 1

Dimitri Payet missed France's World Cup triumph with injury

Dimitri Payet was the beneficiary as VAR was used for the first time in French football in Marseille's opening-day win over Toulouse.

The former West Ham midfielder scored twice, including a penalty courtesy of VAR, during a comfortable Ligue 1 victory at the Orange Velodrome.

Payet, who missed France's World Cup triumph through injury, scored from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

Referee Ruddy Buquet had initially signalled a corner off Kelvin Amian.

However, after a VAR consultation, the official awarded a penalty after deciding a header from Valere Germain had come off the arms of the Toulouse defender.

The 31-year-old then doubled the hosts' advantage just after the hour mark, before Germain added a third in the 89th minute, and Florent Thauvin completed the scoring in injury time.