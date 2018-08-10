BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Blues cruise to victory over Institute
Watch: Blues cruise to victory over Institute
Linfield top the early Premiership standings thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over newly promoted Institute at Windsor Park.
Andrew Waterworth fired home the opener before second-half goals from Chris Casement and Joel Cooper.
David Healy's side have won their opening two league matches while it was a first defeat for Institute.
