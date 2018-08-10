BBC Sport - Brighton chairman Tony Bloom targeting Premier League survival
Brighton targeting survival - Bloom
- From the section Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom tells BBC South Today the club are targeting Premier League survival this season.
The Seagulls finished 15th last season in what was their first campaign back in the top flight since 1982-83.
Brighton start the 2018-19 campaign away to Watford on Saturday (15:00 BST)
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired