Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira suffers defeat in first game in charge of Nice

The former Arsenal midfielder has previously managed New York City

Patrick Vieira's first game as manager of Ligue 1 side Nice ended in a narrow home defeat by Stade de Reims.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been away from the French domestic game since leaving Cannes in 1995, and the Nice crowd chanted his name throughout.

After retiring as a player, Vieira was Manchester City's development coach and moved into management with New York City before joining Nice in June.

Reims' Moussa Doumbia scored the only goal of the game after two minutes.

Nice have lost a number of high-profile players since finishing eighth last season, including Fulham's new recruit Jean Michael Seri and Alassane Plea, who has moved to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Riviera club will continue their domestic campaign with a trip to Caen on 18 August.