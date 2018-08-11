Match ends, Nice 0, Reims 1.
Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira suffers defeat in first game in charge of Nice
Patrick Vieira's first game as manager of Ligue 1 side Nice ended in a narrow home defeat by Stade de Reims.
The former Arsenal midfielder has been away from the French domestic game since leaving Cannes in 1995, and the Nice crowd chanted his name throughout.
After retiring as a player, Vieira was Manchester City's development coach and moved into management with New York City before joining Nice in June.
Reims' Moussa Doumbia scored the only goal of the game after two minutes.
Nice have lost a number of high-profile players since finishing eighth last season, including Fulham's new recruit Jean Michael Seri and Alassane Plea, who has moved to Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Riviera club will continue their domestic campaign with a trip to Caen on 18 August.
Line-ups
Nice
- 30Cardinale
- 20Atal
- 29Herelle
- 31Costa Santos
- 28BoscagliSubstituted forMakengoat 82'minutes
- 21Barbosa da SilvaSubstituted forSackoat 90+1'minutes
- 5Tameze
- 25CyprienBooked at 89mins
- 8Lees-Melou
- 11SrarfiSubstituted forDiabyat 61'minutes
- 7Saint-Maximin
Substitutes
- 15Burner
- 18Sacko
- 22Perraud
- 23Sarr
- 27Makengo
- 33Diaby
- 40Benítez
Reims
- 16Mendy
- 15Métanire
- 19Fontaine
- 5Abdelhamid
- 3Konan
- 4Romao
- 7Chavalerin
- 18OudinSubstituted forNdomat 76'minutes
- 8MartinSubstituted forCafaroat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 25DoumbiaBooked at 23mins
- 12ChavarriaSubstituted forKyeiat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Carrasso
- 6Disasi
- 11Kyei
- 13Kamara
- 17Ndom
- 24Cafaro
- 26Mbemba
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 0, Reims 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Danilo.
Foul by Mohamed Lamine Diaby (Nice).
Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Grejohn Kyei replaces Pablo Chavarria.
Booking
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
Romain Métanire (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Pablo Chavarria (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Lamine Diaby.
Attempt missed. Dante (Nice) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Thomas Fontaine.
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims).
Attempt missed. Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Tameze.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Romain Métanire.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Jean-Victor Makengo replaces Olivier Boscagli.
Booking
Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Olivier Boscagli (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathieu Cafaro (Reims).
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathieu Cafaro (Reims).
Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Doumbia (Reims).
Attempt missed. Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Tameze.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Aly Ndom replaces Remi Oudin.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Romain Métanire.
Olivier Boscagli (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathieu Cafaro (Reims).
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Pablo Chavarria (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
Edouard Mendy (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Mathieu Cafaro.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Mathieu Cafaro replaces Marvin Martin.
Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Adrien Tameze (Nice).