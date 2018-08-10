BBC Sport - Neil Warnock reveals romantic story behind Victor Camarasa signing

The romance behind Cardiff City signing

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock reveals the romantic story behind transfer deadline day signing Victor Camarasa.

Warnock says it was the Spaniard's partner who persuaded him to come to Wales on a season-long loan from La Liga side Real Betis.

Video

