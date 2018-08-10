FAI Cup: Blarney Utd v Derry City (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Derry City manager Kenny Shiels is wary of an FAI Cup upset

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has warned against his team underestimating Munster Senior League club Blarney United in Saturday's FAI Cup first-round tie at O'Shea Park (17:00 BST).

"You have to respect the opponent as you see banana skins all the time. I have to make sure the players approach it in the proper manner," said Shiels.

"It doesn't always happen in football that the strongest team wins.

"The best team can easily be beaten if they've got the wrong mental approach."

The Candystripes avenged last week's 2-1 league defeat defeat at the hands of Sligo Rovers by beating the same opposition 1-0 in Monday's EA Sports Cup semi-final.

First Division side Cobh Ramblers shocked holders Dundalk in the other last-four tie, an outcome which the Derry boss believes should provide a warning to his charges.

"Who would ever have thought that Cobh would beat Dundalk? But it only takes one chance in a game and as the match goes on the pressure builds up.

"I'm very familiar with losing against teams I was not expected to lose against. When you go into these games with confidence it's good but when you go in with over-confidence it's bad.

"They are champions of their league and have been in pre-season so they will be fresh and raring to go."

The draw means that Derry face a 600-mile round trip for the third meeting between the teams since 2006, the Brandywell side having safely negotiated both of their previous encounters.

"Geographically it was not a good draw for us and it's easier when you are the underdog. We must go in with the right attitude and put in a performance that's worthy of victory."