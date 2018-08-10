BBC Sport - FAI Cup: Derry City manager Kenny Shiels wary of Blarney United 'banana skin'

Shiels wary of Blarney cup 'banana skin'

  • From the section Irish

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says he is wary of the "banana skin" posed by Munster Senior League side Blarney United in Saturday's FAI Cup first-round tie.

The game will be the third meeting between the teams since 2006, with the Brandywell side safely negotiating both of the others.

