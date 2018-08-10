Glasgow City beat Martve 7-0 to keep Champions League hopes alive

Glasgow City's Lara Ivanusa in action against FC Martve

Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Glasgow City strolled to a 7-0 win over FC Martve in the Women's Champions League.

After Tuesday's defeat by Anderlecht, City had to deliver in their second group game against the Georgians at Edinburgh's Oriam.

Abbi Grant scored a first-half double, while Jenna Clark and Jo Love added to Howat's treble.

The result helps keep hopes of qualifying for the last 32 alive.

How realistic those chances are will come later on Friday, when they will need GKS Gornik Leczna of Poland to beat Anderlecht.

City then face the Poles on Monday in their final group match.

Not much was expected of Martve, who had lost 12-0 to Gornik on Tuesday.

Within three minutes City had their first; Grant collecting the ball from a corner and curling it off the post and in.

Grant grabbed her second 20 minutes later as she rattled a shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Second-half surge

The avalanche of goals would not arrive until the second half.

Within four minutes of the restart City had doubled their lead as Howat slid home before Love took aim from 50 yards and looped the ball over goalkeeper Kateryna Dikhtyar.

With 22 minutes left to play, Howat's second goal was out of the top drawer. Collecting Kerr's short pass she turned her marker on the edge of the box then picked her spot high in the centre of the goal.

Clark made it six in 76 minutes, her first goal for the club, with a weak effort from close range that the goalkeeper fumbled into the net.

Dikhtyar's day was a strange one in the Martve goal. She brilliantly pushed away Kerr's powerful shot, but minutes later allowed a similar effort from Howat to slip through her fingers and into the net for the seventh.

'We can still do better'

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth: "I don't think I've ever really been involved in a game like that before. It was quite a weird sort of game, certainly in the way the opposition set up and some of the things that were going on.

"We started the game really well but then got frustrated by creating chances but not taking them. We were much better in the second half.

"When a team sits in on the edge of their box you're invited to shoot from distance. But I still think we can do that better, we were slapping at a lot of shots from outside the box."