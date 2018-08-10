Lawrence Shankland: Dundee boss plays down interest in Ayr forward

Lawrence Shankland (right) has scored 38 goals since joining Ayr last year

Dundee manager Neil McCann says there is "nothing happening" in relation to Lawrence Shankland after the club had enquired about the Ayr United striker.

Ayr rejected a £150,000 offer from an unnamed English club for the striker, 22, who netted 29 goals last season.

And the former Aberdeen, St Mirren and Dunfermline Athletic player scored both goals as the Honest Men beat Partick Thistle last weekend.

"Lawrence is a very talented player," McCann said.

"I know him from my time at Dunfermline and have no doubt he could come to a club like Dundee and do very well, especially in the Premiership. But, as it stands, there is nothing happening.

"It's really unfair to comment on any players I am after. What I would say is that I have been in the market and been actively trying to get players.

"Some have come close and fallen through, others not. We tried to do some business on Thursday, it didn't quite happen, but we will continue working on that."

Steven Caulker will not be returning to England this summer after Thursday's closer of the transfer window in his homeland, but the former Queens Park Rangers centre-half has been linked with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

"There have been no official bids put on the table yet for Steven," McCann added.

"Clearly, he is a player that attracts a lot of interest. The good thing is, I thought he would probably go and we would lose him, but we still have him.

"We need to be thankful for the squad we have just now, because we could have lost a few players to down south."