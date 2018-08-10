Fran Kitching: Liverpool sign Sheffield United goalkeeper

Fran Kitching Watford
Fran Kitching made 22 starts for Watford last season.

Liverpool Women have signed goalkeeper Fran Kitching from Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old began her career with the Blades prior to moving to Chelsea in 2015.

The England U20 international joined Watford on a one-year loan deal in 2017, before returning to Sheffield United earlier this summer.

Liverpool manager Neil Redfearn added: "She is an ambitious and extremely talented young goalkeeper who will push Anke [Preuss] and Becky [Flaherty]."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired