Jed Steer: Charlton Athletic bring in Aston Villa keeper on a season-long loan

Jed Steer in action for Aston Villa
Jed Steer's appearance in Aston Villa's first game of the season - a 3-1 win at Hull City - was only his ninth outing for the club

Charlton Athletic have signed Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old played in Villa's 3-1 win at Hull City on Monday, but the Championship club have since recruited Orjan Nyland from Ingolstadt.

Steer will challenge Dillon Phillips for the number one spot at the Valley.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer said: "We're pleased to have such a top keeper. In every position you need competition for places."

