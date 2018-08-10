Neil Warnock: Cardiff boss not envious of Fulham & Wolves spending

Neil Warnock has previously managed in the Premier League with Sheffield United, QPR and Crystal Palace

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he is not envious of the spending of their fellow Premier League new boys.

Cardiff have seen Fulham and Wolves spend more than £150m between them after they were promoted from the Championship alongside the Bluebirds.

Cardiff have signed six players, but have spent less than £40 million.

"While it's good to have money, sometimes you forget what has actually got you there," Warnock said. "You change everything."

He continued: "It does not necessarily mean it's going to work. We don't have that luxury anyhow, we have spent it wisely we think looking to build the club for the future really."

Warnock had targeted a striker having already brought in forwards Josh Murphy from Norwich and Bobby Reid from Bristol City.

He accepts scoring goals could be his side's "biggest problem", but he backed out of deals saying players available were not better than his current options.

"If I had their (Wolves and Fulham) money, I probably would have bought a top class striker but we're not throwing money away we can't sustain," he said.

"We have got lads desperate to show they can play, a hunger and ability. The squad is far better than last year, and even last season I thought we could give (Premier League) teams a run.

"It never cropped up in conversation (with owner Vincent Tan) about spending a lot of money, but there's always some story in football that people don't expect and we hope it's us."

Cardiff will be without deadline day signing Harry Arter as the loanee cannot play against his parent club (Bournemouth), but midfielder Victor Camarasa could make his debut on Saturday.

Warnock says he was surprised he was able to attract the Real Betis midfielder to south Wales.

"We were really surprised when Victor's name cropped up, I think Brighton offered £10m in January and a few Spanish clubs wanted him," Warnock said.

"But his wife came to Cardiff a few years ago and loved it so it might have influenced him."