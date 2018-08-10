BBC Sport - Jose Enrique thanks fans and former team-mates for support after brain surgery
Enrique sends message after brain surgery
Jose Enrique thanks fans and former team-mates for their support after the "most difficult part" of his life.
The former Liverpool and Newcastle United defender is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumour.
