BBC Sport - Jose Enrique thanks fans and former team-mates for support after brain surgery

Enrique sends message after brain surgery

Jose Enrique thanks fans and former team-mates for their support after the "most difficult part" of his life.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United defender is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Read more:Will I die? Jose Enrique's tumour fear

