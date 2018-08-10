BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool are 'still Rocky Balboa, not Ivan Drago'
Liverpool are 'still Rocky Balboa, not Ivan Drago' - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they are "still Rocky Balboa and not Ivan Drago" and adds that champions Manchester City are "not weaker" this season.
READ MORE: Who will finish where in the Premier League?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired