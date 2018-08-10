BBC Sport - Caernarfon Town's Nathan Craig has European ambitions
Caernarfon's Craig has European ambitions
Caernarfon Town return to the Welsh Premier League after a nine-year absence and captain Nathan Craig says they are "raring to go."
Craig told BBC Cymru Fyw says survival is the aim this season but that his ultimate ambition is for the club to qualify for Europe.
The 26-year-old made his only senior appearance for Everton in a Europa League game in 2009.
