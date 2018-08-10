Max Power: Sunderland sign Wigan midfielder on loan
Sunderland have signed midfielder Max Power on loan from Championship club Wigan Athletic until January, with a view to a permanent move.
The 25-year-old has made more than 140 appearances for the Latics in three years and helped the club win the League One title in 2016 and 2018.
"Max gives us a little bit more of a presence physically," Sunderland boss Jack Ross told the club's website.
The former Tranmere Rovers captain becomes Ross' twelfth summer signing.
