BBC Sport - As if by magic! Villarreal unveil Santi Cazorla
As if by magic! Villarreal unveil Santi Cazorla
- From the section European Football
Villarreal set a new high bar for player unveilings as ex-Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla's return to the club is marked by a magic trick.
READ MORE: Best player announcement videos - BBC Three
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired