Kurt Zouma: Everton sign France centre-back after late bid on deadline day

Zouma won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017

Everton have signed France centre-back Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Toffees made a late move for the 23-year-old on deadline day but had to wait until Friday to learn if their bid had been successful.

Zouma has made 71 appearances for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Stoke.

He becomes Everton's eighth summer signing following Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Bernard's arrival at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Joao Virginia have also joined Marco Silva's squad this summer.

Chelsea have also loaned out striker Michy Batshuayi, to Spanish side Valencia.

