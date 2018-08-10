Lee Evans: Wigan Athletic sign Sheffield United's Wales midfielder on loan

Lee Evans has started both of Sheffield United's games this season - his last appearance coming in Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough

Sheffield United's Wales midfielder Lee Evans has joined Wigan Athletic.

He moves to the DW Stadium on loan until 1 January when the newly-promoted Latics will sign the 24-year-old on a two-and-a-half-year deal - no details of any proposed fee have been released.

Evans won the first of his three Wales caps against Panama in November and made 39 league appearances last season.

He spent the first part of last term on loan at Wigan from Wolves before moving to the Blades in January.

"We loved working with Lee last season and our supporters know all about the quality he brings to our squad," said Wigan boss Paul Cook told the club website.

"Lee played quite a few games in the Championship last season and is involved with the Wales squad as well, so he has great pedigree and we hope he picks up where he left off here at the DW Stadium."

