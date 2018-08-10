Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tavernier, Hibs, Dembele, McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers says he would not settle for being in a comfort zone at Celtic as he urged the club to be "courageous" in the transfer market. (Times - subscription required)

Manager Rodgers has urged Celtic not to let "the rot" set in with their transfer dealings. (Sun)

Rodgers believes his time as Celtic boss would be finished if he is unable to pursue his ambitions and build on his previous success. (Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard heaped praise on "magnificent" captain James Tavernier following his performance and converted penalty in Thursday's 3-1 win over Maribor after the right-back had been the subject of an unsuccessful bid by West Brom. (Times - subscription required)

Gerrard paid tribute to Rangers skipper Tavernier for ignoring the speculation about his future as England's transfer window closed on Thursday. (Herald - subscription required)

Gerrard wants Tavernier at Rangers for as long as he is manager at Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Gerrard says the second-half performance against Slovenians Maribor at Ibrox was the best 45 minutes of his Rangers tenure so far. (Scotsman)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon insists his side are capable of overcoming Europa League third qualifying round opponents Molde, despite Thursday's 0-0 first-leg draw between the sides in Edinburgh. (The Times - subscription required)

Lennon praised Hibs' mature performance against Molde and backed the Easter Road side to score in next Thursday's return leg in Norway. (Scotsman)

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele could make a surprise return from injury in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round second leg against AEK Athens in Greece, with the score tied at 1-1 at the midway stage of the tie. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says all clubs could list grievances with officials following Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's frustrations with the referee in Sunday's draw at Pittodrie. (Sun)

"It happens to every club. Things go for you and things go against you," insists Aberdeen boss McInnes. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is ready to recall Kyle Lafferty to the starting line-up in Saturday's meeting with Celtic, with the forward having recently been a transfer target of Rangers. (Sun)

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs believes Scotland midfielder John McGinn's near-£3m move to Aston Villa from Hibernian is the bargain of the summer transfer window, with Stubbs having worked with the player when both were at Hibs. (Herald - subscription required)