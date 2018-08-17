Notts County v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Lincoln City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|MK Dons
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Mansfield
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Stevenage
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Colchester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|Tranmere
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Crewe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|3
|10
|Port Vale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Bury
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|12
|Grimsby
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|13
|Crawley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|14
|Swindon
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|15
|Cambridge
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|16
|Newport
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|17
|Northampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|18
|Notts County
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|19
|Oldham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|20
|Yeovil
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|21
|Carlisle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|22
|Cheltenham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Macclesfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|24
|Morecambe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
