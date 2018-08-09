Neil Lennon: Hibs 'can score' in return leg after Molde draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 0-0 Molde

Hibernian can score in Norway next week after a "misleading" Europa League goalless draw against Molde at Easter Road, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Scottish side created the better chances with Stephen Mallan, David Gray and Emerson Hyndman all going close.

Lennon said the scoreline was not a fair reflection of how the third qualifying round contest unfolded.

"The only thing missing was us scoring. I've got to be delighted, the tie is still alive," he told BBC Scotland.

"They defended well and tried to take the sting out of the game as often as they could, but I don't remember Ross [Laidlaw] having to make a save."

Should Hibs score in the second leg in Norway next Thursday, Molde would have to score twice to progress.

And Lennon is confident that his side - who had scored 19 times in five games before this game - can get do that.

"The fact we haven't conceded... I think 0-0 in Europe can be very misleading," he said.

"Obviously Molde will be the favourites but we know we can score, we were very unlucky not to take some sort of advantage over there."

Molde head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting a similarly tight game in the return and leaves happy with the draw.

"I thought we defended brilliantly," he told BBC Scotland. "We have come here and got a result. We didn't test their goalkeeper, but we kept the ball well and frustrated them."

"At home you expect to be favourites after a game like this, but they have caused us a problem here."

Hibs 'lost dynamism' without McGinn - analysis

Former Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart on Sportsound

You've got to fancy Hibs getting a goal. And if they get the goal away it puts them in a good position.

Looking at Hibs minus McGinn, they've definitely lost a bit of dynamism. They don't have that same imposing midfield and it's about finding that right balance.

It think Neil Lennon will come away slightly disappointed at not scoring a goal but, on the flip side, happy they've not conceded an away goal.